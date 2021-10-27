Mason City man seeks appeal in burglary plea agreement

A Mason City man sentenced on Tuesday to five years in prison for a burglary he committed with another man has submitted a request for an appeal.

Johnny Lee Hovenga Jr., 27, signed off on an agreement to plead guilty to third degree burglary charges in exchange for a prison term no longer than five years and/or a fine not to exceed $10,245.

He was sentenced to five years in prison and a $1,025 fine. The judge ordered Hovenga serve the time in prison consecutively to other sentences he had received for previous convictions.

But in a letter he submitted to the court on Wednesday, Hovenga said he is seeking an appeal of the consecutively time sentence, alleging he was misrepresented by his lawyer and that the plea agreement he signed was not followed.

Hovenga and Dalles Benjamin Dodge, 43, of Mason City, were accused of breaking into a home on the 400 block of East State Street in late January. While Dodge took items from the home, Hovenga hit the resident in the face and head with his fist and a small baseball bat, according to court records.

Hovenga initially pleaded not guilty in July but then changed his plea in August.

Dodge pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to go to trial on Aug. 24, but after being continued several times is now scheduled for Dec. 14.

