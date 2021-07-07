Mason City man reported missing

A Mason City man has been reported missing and was last seen on July 1.

Zach Solum, 29, was last seen on July 1 in southwest Mason City on foot after a family argument, according to Mason City Police Captain Mike McKelvey. Solum's family and friends have been unable to locate him and are concerned about his welfare.

Solum has been entered as a missing person by the Mason City Police Department. When he was last seen, Solum was wearing dark colored shirt, shorts, and hat.

If anyone know knows where Solum is, they are asked to notify their local law enforcement so his welfare can be assessed.

If a person has information about Solum in the Mason City area, the number to call for the Mason City Police Department is (641)-421-3636.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

