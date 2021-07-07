 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mason City man reported missing
0 comments
alert top story

Mason City man reported missing

{{featured_button_text}}

A Mason City man has been reported missing and was last seen on July 1. 

Zach Solum, 29, was last seen on July 1 in southwest Mason City on foot after a family argument, according to Mason City Police Captain Mike McKelvey. Solum's family and friends have been unable to locate him and are concerned about his welfare.

Solum has been entered as a missing person by the Mason City Police Department. When he was last seen, Solum was wearing dark colored shirt, shorts, and hat.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
solum.PNG

Zachary Solum

If anyone know knows where Solum is, they are asked to notify their local law enforcement so his welfare can be assessed.

If a person has information about Solum in the Mason City area, the number to call for the Mason City Police Department is (641)-421-3636.

$1 for 3 months to support local journalism

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC parade honors essential workers as COVID fades

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Solum posting

Solum posting

  • Updated

This flyer has been shared by the family of Zachary Solum.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News