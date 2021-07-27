 Skip to main content
Mason City man pleas not guilty to January robbery
Mason City man pleas not guilty to January robbery

A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to a robbery that happened back in late January.

Dalles Benjamin Dodge, 43, has submitted a written plea of not guilty to the charge of second-degree robbery. With the plea, Dodge has demanded a speedy trial.

Dodge is scheduled for jury trial on Aug. 24 at 1:30 p.m.

According to the criminal complaints, Dodge entered 419 East State Street by force at night with Johnny Lee Hovenga JR., 27, and damaged the door. Dodge proceeded to take items, while Hovenga hit the resident in the face and head with his fist and a baseball bat.

Hovenga submitted a written plea of not guilty on July 14, demanding a speedy trial. He is scheduled to have a jury trial the same day and time as Dodge.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

