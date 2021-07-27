Mason City man pleas not guilty to January robbery

A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to a robbery that happened back in late January.

Dalles Benjamin Dodge, 43, has submitted a written plea of not guilty to the charge of second-degree robbery. With the plea, Dodge has demanded a speedy trial.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dodge is scheduled for jury trial on Aug. 24 at 1:30 p.m.

According to the criminal complaints, Dodge entered 419 East State Street by force at night with Johnny Lee Hovenga JR., 27, and damaged the door. Dodge proceeded to take items, while Hovenga hit the resident in the face and head with his fist and a baseball bat.

Hovenga submitted a written plea of not guilty on July 14, demanding a speedy trial. He is scheduled to have a jury trial the same day and time as Dodge.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.