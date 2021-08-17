Mason City man pleads not guilty to theft and eluding law enforcement

A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to the charges of theft, being in possession of burglar tools, and eluding a law enforcement vehicle.

A Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputy was attempting a traffic stop of a car driven by Jeremy Nicholas Mulford, 41, around 11:30 p.m. on 12th Street Southeast and Federal Avenue on July 22, when Mulford took off in his 2003 Chevrolet Astro Van. Mulford's van reached speeds of 90 mph through the city until he reached his home at 504 Sixth St. SE, according to a press release issued July 23 by the sheriff's department.

Mulford fled the van and ran into his home to hide, eventually ending up under a mattress, where deputies found and promptly arrested him.

Hide and seek: Mason City man busted after cops find him hiding under mattress Proving the inadequacy of a mattress as a hiding spot, a Mason City man is now in jail after…

Mulford was already wanted on charges of theft and possession of burglar tools from allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles during late February.

According to a criminal complaint from March, Mulford entered the property of Charlson Excavating Company on Seventh Avenue North in Clear Lake with intent of taking four catalytic converters from four vehicles. The total cost to replace the property is over $5,400.