Mason City man pleads not guilty to striking and killing bicyclist

A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the death of bicyclist James Powell.

Cody William Skiye, 28, pleaded not guilty to felony homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence and has waived his right to a speedy trial. A jury trial has been scheduled for Sept. 21 at 1:30 p.m. at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

Skiye remains in Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.

On June 5, Cerro Gordo County deputies responded to the 22000 block of Thrush Avenue for a traffic collision involving a bicycle.

James Powell, 62, was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Hospital by the Mason City Fire Department. Powell died from his injuries on June 11, according to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

Skiye was operating the 2010 Dodge Ram that was southbound when he struck Powell. Powell's bicycle, also southbound, had proper lighting that was in accordance with the Iowa traffic code.