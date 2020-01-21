Mason City man pleads not guilty to strangling his son's mother

A Mason City man accused of strangling his mother pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Taevian Lee, 21, is charged with felony domestic abuse assault with strangulation, as well as obstruction of emergency communications, a simple misdemeanor, in a separate but related case.

Lee had pushed the mother of his son against a wall, putting his hands around her neck and strangling her on Dec. 24, 2019, according to the criminal complaint. He also pushed and shoved her, bruising her thigh.

When she attempted to call 911, he took her phone away so she couldn’t call for help, the criminal complaint said.

Lee's case will go to trial at 8:30 a.m. March 24 at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

