Mason City man pleads not guilty to stealing from hotel gym

A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing from a hotel during late June.
Jason Wayne Robison, 48, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to the charge of third-degree burglary and has waived his right to a speedy trial.
According to the criminal complaint, Robison unlawfully entered the Best Western Holiday Lodge’s gym, located in Clear Lake, on June 26 at 8:18 p.m. The gym is not open to the public, only to guests staying at the hotel. In order to access the gym, the door must be unlocked using a key card.
Robison was seen on security cameras carrying a TV, which was attached to one of the gym walls, out to a Ford Escape. Robison was identified by witnesses, according to the complaint.
A trial has been scheduled for Dec. 7 at 8:30 a.m. at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.
Robison fled from law enforcement on foot during the early afternoon hours on July 28 in the same area of his residence and got away during that incident, but he was taken to jail after being hospitalized as a result of an early morning high-speed chase on July 29.
Robison attempted to flee in a 2021 Honda Odyssey after a Cerro Gordo County Deputy attempted a traffic stop around 1:17 a.m. on July 29 in Mason City. Robison drove the vehicle "from about 300th Street (Country Road B20) on Highway 65, driving south into Mason City," a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said. The deputy attempted to pursue Robison after he accelerated to at least 100 mph on Highway 65.
A Mason City man was taken to the hospital and will be jailed following a high-speed chase e…
Robison attempted to turn west on 16th Street NW and lost control of the van and crashed into the residence at 1542 N Federal Avenue, causing severe damage to the van and the home’s foundation. He was taken into custody by the deputy then taken to MercyOne North Iowa for treatment. After release, Robison was taken to Cerro Gordo County Jail.
Robison is charged with the following as result of the pursuit: eluding, driving under suspension, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robison was wanted on arrest warrants for the following: voluntary absence and escape of felon and habitual offender, and third-degree burglary.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges of eluding from the police and absence from from custody. With both of those pleas, Robison had demanded a speedy trial.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com