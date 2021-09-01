Mason City man pleads not guilty to stealing from hotel gym

A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing from a hotel during late June.

Jason Wayne Robison, 48, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to the charge of third-degree burglary and has waived his right to a speedy trial.

According to the criminal complaint, Robison unlawfully entered the Best Western Holiday Lodge’s gym, located in Clear Lake, on June 26 at 8:18 p.m. The gym is not open to the public, only to guests staying at the hotel. In order to access the gym, the door must be unlocked using a key card.

Robison was seen on security cameras carrying a TV, which was attached to one of the gym walls, out to a Ford Escape. Robison was identified by witnesses, according to the complaint.

A trial has been scheduled for Dec. 7 at 8:30 a.m. at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

Robison fled from law enforcement on foot during the early afternoon hours on July 28 in the same area of his residence and got away during that incident, but he was taken to jail after being hospitalized as a result of an early morning high-speed chase on July 29.