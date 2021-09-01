 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mason City man pleads not guilty to June burglary
0 comments
alert top story

Mason City man pleads not guilty to June burglary

{{featured_button_text}}

A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to burglary of a local residence.

Nicholas Dennis Sage, 23, pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary on Monday. With his plea, Sage has waived his rights to a speedy trial.

Nicholas Dennis Sage

Sage

A trial date has been scheduled for Nov. 2 at 1:30 p.m. at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

According to court documents, on June 18, Sage broke into an apartment on the 400 block of North Madison Avenue in Mason City with Nicolas Lee Duarte, 22. Sage grabbed the apartment resident’s shirt and held them while Duarte stabbed the resident and broke their arm.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Nicolas Lee Duarte

Duarte

Sage was released from custody on July 29 and is being supervised by Department of Correctional Services. Sage also has a no contact order with the victim.

Duarte pleaded not guilty to burglary earlier this month. He is still being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail with a bond amount set at $25,000.

A jury trial has been scheduled for Duarte on Sept. 21 at 1:30 p.m. at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

$1 for 3 months to support local journalism

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentine town seeks to curb its capybara population

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News