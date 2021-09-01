Mason City man pleads not guilty to June burglary

A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to burglary of a local residence.

Nicholas Dennis Sage, 23, pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary on Monday. With his plea, Sage has waived his rights to a speedy trial.

A trial date has been scheduled for Nov. 2 at 1:30 p.m. at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

According to court documents, on June 18, Sage broke into an apartment on the 400 block of North Madison Avenue in Mason City with Nicolas Lee Duarte, 22. Sage grabbed the apartment resident’s shirt and held them while Duarte stabbed the resident and broke their arm.

Sage was released from custody on July 29 and is being supervised by Department of Correctional Services. Sage also has a no contact order with the victim.

Duarte pleaded not guilty to burglary earlier this month. He is still being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail with a bond amount set at $25,000.

A jury trial has been scheduled for Duarte on Sept. 21 at 1:30 p.m. at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

