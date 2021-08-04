Mason City man pleads not guilty to June burglary

A Mason City man pleaded not guilty on Monday to burglary that he was charged with last month.

A trial date for Nicolas Lee Duarte, 22, has been scheduled for Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m. at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

According to court documents, on June 18, Duarte kicked open the door of an apartment on the 400 block of North Madison in Mason City. He attempted to stab the apartment resident in the chest after he forced his way in, striking them in the arm and causing serious injury.

Duarte is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail with a bond amount set at $25,000.

Duarte was previously arrested in 2020 for smashing windows to multiple Mason City businesses with a sledgehammer; he was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and pleaded guilty to the charges. For those charges, Duarte was sentenced to five years of probation and to make payments for damages.

