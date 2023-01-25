Mason City man pleads guilty to weapon charge

A Mason City man possibly connected to a September shooting pleaded guilty to a felony weapon charge on Tuesday.

According to court records, 32-year-old Reggie Isiah Williams pleaded guilty to control of a firearm by a felon. The plea agreement calls for a suspended five-year prison sentence and up to three years probation.

According to a Mason City Police Department release, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of the 900 block of North Washington Avenue at 4:12 a.m. on Sept. 4 last year. They found a man in the 100 block of 10th St. NW who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The ensuing investigation led to a search warrant being served at 619 N. Washington Ave. that resulted in Williams' arrest.

The affidavit states that an officer observed Williams walk out the front door with a firearm in his hand. He then allegedly placed the gun in the mailbox.

Williams has no shooting-related charges pending. Mason City Police had no comment on Wednesday when asked if he continued to be a suspect in the case.

Williams was convicted on felony drug charges in 2013 and 2018. He also was convicted of felony domestic abuse in 2018.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 20. The court accepted the plea on Wednesday, but is not obligated to follow the sentencing recommendations.

Close 1 of 2 Blizzard and Highway Patrol Feb. 9, 1936. Blizzard Scenes, Highway Patrol officers. Sidewalk Feb. 19, 1953. Slippery sidewalk. North Iowa History: Winter scenes 1 of 2 Blizzard and Highway Patrol Feb. 9, 1936. Blizzard Scenes, Highway Patrol officers. Sidewalk Feb. 19, 1953. Slippery sidewalk.