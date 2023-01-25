 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Mason City man pleads guilty to weapon charge

  • Updated
  • 0

A Mason City man possibly connected to a September shooting pleaded guilty to a felony weapon charge on Tuesday. 

Reggie Williams

Reggie Isiah Williams

According to court records, 32-year-old Reggie Isiah Williams pleaded guilty to control of a firearm by a felon. The plea agreement calls for a suspended five-year prison sentence and up to three years probation.

According to a Mason City Police Department release, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of the 900 block of North Washington Avenue at 4:12 a.m. on Sept. 4 last year. They found a man in the 100 block of 10th St. NW who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

The ensuing investigation led to a search warrant being served at 619 N. Washington Ave. that resulted in Williams' arrest. 

The affidavit states that an officer observed Williams walk out the front door with a firearm in his hand. He then allegedly placed the gun in the mailbox. 

People are also reading…

Williams has no shooting-related charges pending. Mason City Police had no comment on Wednesday when asked if he continued to be a suspect in the case.

Williams was convicted on felony drug charges in 2013 and 2018. He also was convicted of felony domestic abuse in 2018.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 20. The court accepted the plea on Wednesday, but is not obligated to follow the sentencing recommendations. 

Stacy and Justin Douglas purchased and plan to restore two Airstreams that turned out to be time capsules. The Airstreams belonged to the same owner and had been parked for 30 years. When the new owners stepped inside, they discovered both travel trailers contained the previous owner's personal belongings, including a pair of tennis shoes. 

North Iowa History: Winter scenes

1 of 2
+1 
Courts weblogo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon offers Prime members a generic prescription service

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News