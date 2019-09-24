A man charged with vehicular homicide in a motorcycle crash that killed a Mason City woman a year ago has pleaded guilty.
Jury selection in the trial of Brandon Roy Kellar, 41, Mason City, was scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court on felony charges of homicide by vehicle – operating while under the influence, and homicide by vehicle – reckless driving.
However, shortly after noon, Kellar agreed to plead guilty to the vehicular homicide by reckless driving charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
The maximum penalty for vehicular homicide by OWI is up to 25 years in prison. If convicted of both counts, Kellar would have been facing a possible sentence of up to 35 years.
Kellar's sentencing hearing is set for 2 p.m. on Nov. 19 in the courtroom at Cerro Gordo County Law Enforcement Center.
Shawn True, 36, who was riding on Kellar's motorcycle, was killed after he rear-ended a car near 15th Street Southeast and South Pennsylvania Avenue in Mason City at about 11 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2018.
Court documents say Kellar had a blood alcohol content exceeding Iowa's legal limit of .08 when the accident occurred.
True and Kellar both flew off the motorcycle when it collided with the car, court documents said. Kellar was treated and released at Mercy Medical Center--North Iowa.
Amy Legler of Mason City, the driver of the car, wasn't hurt.
