A Mason City man pleaded guilty to third-degree kidnapping and domestic abuse assault last week.

According to court records, 40-year-old Michael Atkins Jr. is facing up to 11 years in prison if the court accepts the plea recommendation. Atkins is still technically facing life in prison after being charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sexual abuse and domestic assault in December.

The lesser kidnapping charge carries a 10-year maximum sentence and the assault charge is punishable by up to a year in jail. The plea agreement recommends dismissing the sexual abuse charge. The court is under no obligation to accept the terms of the agreement.

Details are scarce, but affidavits state that Atkins held a woman and committed a sex act against her will on Dec. 14 around 4:30 a.m. at a residence in Mason City. He threatened to kill the victim, threatened to use a firearm and strangled her while committing the sex act.

Atkins is a registered sex offender due to a harassment conviction in 2018. The original charge in that case was third-degree sexual abuse. He also was convicted of domestic abuse in 2017, a drug charge in 2022 and sex offender registration violation last August. Atkins was also charged with public intoxication that morning.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled as of Monday morning.

