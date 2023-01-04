Mason City man pleads guilty to felony burglary

A plea deal calling for a 10-year prison sentence for a Mason City man was accepted in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Tuesday. The accepted guilty plea does not guarantee the recommendation will be carried out at a sentencing hearing in February.

According to court records, 28-year-old Ryan Daniel Snyder pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary — a class C felony.

The original affidavit states Snyder was discovered inside a residence in the 600 block of Third Place Southeast by the owner around 6:30 a.m. when she returned home. Snyder allegedly assaulted the woman by grabbing her by the throat and squeezing before fleeing the scene.

A temporary no contact order was put into place between Snyder and the woman Tuesday. It is not clear if Snyder knew the victim.

The affidavit does not state when, where or how Snyder was apprehended by police. He was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail at 7:15 p.m. Oct. 10.

The agreement also calls for a suspended $1,375 fine.

North Iowa history in photos: Mason City street scenes of the early 1900s 1937 Downtown MC.jpg Cigar and peanut wagon on Federal 1909.jpg Parade for the July 4th 1910.jpg 1920 Ford dealeship in Mason Cityr.jpg 1901 Uncle Tom's Cabin Parade MC IA.jpg 1910 Fire Department MC.jpg 1920s Birdsall's Ice Cream Store same location today..jpg 1910busy intersection standard oil wagon.jpg 1920 Commercial Bank on Federal with parked motorcycle.jpg 1915 Charles Hotel at Central Park with Trolley.jpg 1930 2nd St SE and Federal facing North Best.jpg 1915 Iowa Hardware Mutual Office Bldg old metalcraft bldg.jpg 1930s Jefferson Lines buses at the downtown depot MC.jpg 1915 State st North of delaware facing NE2.jpg 1930 East side Federal to State street.jpg 1915 Street scene at Charles Hotel with Trolleyand Olympia Billboard.jpg 1934 buildings being torn down Federal Ave 1.jpg 1918 North Iowa Fair 19th SW at Federal (Southport Mall site.jpg Mason_City_1212.jpg 1919 White Motor Cars on Federal MC.jpg