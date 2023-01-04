Mason City man pleads guilty to felony burglary

A plea deal calling for a 10-year prison sentence for a Mason City man was accepted in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Tuesday. The accepted guilty plea does not guarantee the recommendation will be carried out at a sentencing hearing in February.
According to court records, 28-year-old Ryan Daniel Snyder pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary — a class C felony.
The original affidavit states Snyder was discovered inside a residence in the 600 block of Third Place Southeast by the owner around 6:30 a.m. when she returned home. Snyder allegedly assaulted the woman by grabbing her by the throat and squeezing before fleeing the scene.
A temporary no contact order was put into place between Snyder and the woman Tuesday. It is not clear if Snyder knew the victim.
The affidavit does not state when, where or how Snyder was apprehended by police. He was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail at 7:15 p.m. Oct. 10.