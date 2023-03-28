A Mason City man who crashed his vehicle last month while allegedly eluding police has entered a guilty plea.

According to court records, 36-year-old Anthony Gregory Holmes Jr. is charged with eluding and control of a firearm by a felon, both class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison. He is also charged with driving while barred and driving while license denied or revoked. Those charges could be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

According to the affidavit, the charges stem from a Feb. 7 incident in which police attempted to stop Holmes for speeding in Mason City at North Delaware Avenue and Sixth Street Northeast. Holmes allegedly failed to stop and continued to run multiple stoplights and reached speeds of more than 60 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Holmes eventually lost control of his 1999 Oldsmobile and crashed into a tree at the intersection of North Delaware Avenue and 11th Street Northeast. A 16-gauge shotgun was allegedly found on the driver floor and an open container of alcohol was found on the passenger seat.

The plea agreement recommends Holmes be sentenced to five years in prison on each of the felonies with time to be served concurrently. It also recommends those sentences be served consecutively to a recommended two year sentence for charges of second-offense OWI, driving while barred and eluding filed in January. Holmes has pleaded guilty to driving while barred and eluding in that case and is awaiting sentencing.

A sentencing hearing regarding all the charges is scheduled for May 22. The court is not required to follow the sentencing recommendations of the plea agreement.

