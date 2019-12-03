A Mason City man accused of a third offense of domestic abuse assault pleaded guilty Monday in Cerro Gordo County court.
Terry Braun, 54, was accused of his third domestic abuse assault offense, a Class D felony, after he physically abused his significant other on Sept. 3 in their home in Mason City.
Since he pleaded guilty to a forcible felony, he is no longer eligible for bail and his $20,000 bond, which he had posted in mid-September, has been revoked.
County attorney Carlyle Dalen said the state will be pushing for a prison sentence, and the maximum sentence Braun can get in this case is 5 years in prison.
Braun was caught on camera punching and slapping the woman, pulling her hair, stomping on her feet, breaking glasses and brandishing a sharpened putty knife, according to the criminal complaint. He had also held a firearm to the woman's head and, at one point, put it in her mouth.
As a result, she had “severe swelling to her head and face area,” as well as a foot injury.
The woman and Braun had been in a relationship for about 13 years, according to the criminal complaint.
Braun had his first domestic abuse assault conviction in 2014, and his second in 2016.
In his 2014 conviction, he was sentenced to 2 days in jail for his first domestic abuse assault offense.
In his 2016 conviction, he was sentenced to 2 years prison and a suspended $625 fine. His other charges of third domestic abuse assault offense, false imprisonment, willful injury resulting in bodily injury and first degree harassment were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Braun has another case open for possession of methamphetamine - second offense, which can earn him two years in prison.
If the two cases are sentenced at different times, Braun can get up to 7 years in prison; if they are sentenced at the same time, the two sentences will merge and he will have to serve a maximum of 5 years in prison.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.
