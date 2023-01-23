Mason City man pleads guilty of stealing SUV

A Mason City man who was accused of stealing an SUV in October has pleaded guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

According to court records, 31-year-old Oliver Jay Morehouse pleaded guilty to first-degree theft last week. First-degree theft is class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Prosecutors are recommending Morehouse's 10-year-sentence be suspended and he be placed on probation for up to five years.

The affidavit states that Morehouse stole a silver 2014 Dodge Journey SUV around 5:15 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2022, on East State Street. The report does not specify how or where Morehouse was arrested. He was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail at 7:41 a.m. the same day.

Morehouse has two prior theft convictions and a pending case on his record. He has been sentenced to 60 days in jail after stealing alcohol from Casey's General Store located on 12th Street Northeast in Mason City last October. A concurrent sentence will be served for stealing a pair of boots from Walmart that same month.

An unauthorized use of a credit card charge is pending after Morehouse allegedly used a stolen card to attempt to extract money from the ATM machine at Hy-Vee east in Mason City last September. His attempts failed.

The court is under no obligation to follow the sentencing recommendation.

