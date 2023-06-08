A Mason City man already facing felony drug charges was arrested again on Thursday morning and charged with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

According to court records, 45-year-old Dalles Benjamin Dodge was arrested at his residence around 9 a.m.

The affidavit states that police found two baggies containing methamphetamine weight more than five grams on Dodge's person.

Dodge had a warrant for his arrest issued on April 19 after being charged with three counts of delivery of methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine. Those affidavits state that Dodge sold drugs to an individual working with law enforcement.

Dodge is facing up to 55 years in prison if convicted on all charges. No court date has been set as of Thursday afternoon.

