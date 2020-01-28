Mason City man gets up to 7 years prison for third domestic abuse charge

A Mason City man who pleaded guilty to at least his third domestic abuse assault charge, a felony, will serve between three and five years in prison.

Terry Braun, 54, was sentenced to three to five years in prison and a $750 fine with a $100 domestic abuse assault, sexual abuse, stalking and human trafficking surcharge, for $850 total in fines.

He had also pleaded guilty to a second offense of possession of a controlled substance with methamphetamine, an aggravated misdemeanor, in a separate case related to the same incident and was sentenced to a maximum of two years to be served consecutively with the three to five year prison sentence, and a fine of $625 in addition to a $10 Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) and a $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge.

Between the two cases, Braun will serve a maximum of seven years in prison with fines totaling to $1,610.

On the night of Aug. 21, 2019, Braun punched and slapped the victim, pulled her hair, stomped on her feet, broke glasses, brandished a sharpened putty knife and held a firearm to the victim’s head – at one point putting it in her mouth – at their home, all of which was caught on video, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim had severe swelling to her head and face, and a foot injury.