Mason City man gets suspended sentence

A Mason City man who pleaded guilty to lesser charges after originally facing up to 45 years in prison on drug, traffic and weapons charges has been sentenced to two suspended sentences and probation.

According to court records, 27-year-old Cody Dean Dakin pleaded guilty to third-offense possession of methamphetamine and eluding in Cerro Gordo County District Court in November.

On Tuesday, he received a 10-year suspended sentence on the meth charge and a five-year suspended sentence for eluding. He was also sentenced to three years probation and must reside in a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are received.

The charges stemmed from a traffic stop initiated by the Iowa State Patrol at Eighth Street and South Van Buren Avenue at 12:22 p.m. May 6. Dakin's license was revoked at that time for a previous eluding conviction.

Dakin proceeded to travel more than 25 mph over the speed limit and ran the light at Monroe Avenue and Iowa Highway 122 "causing vehicles to stop and swerve to avoid a collision."

Dakin then exited the vehicle while it was still in motion, causing it to crash into a pole. He was apprehended at a nearby residence after an hourslong standoff. A search warrant obtained for the vehicle produced a loaded handgun and more than five grams of methamphetamine.

