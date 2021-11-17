Mason City man gets suspended sentence in thefts

A Mason City man accused of several crimes in two different counties was given a suspended sentence on Wednesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Jacob Allen Smith, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of felony second degree theft in both Worth and Cerro Gordo counties last month. In exchange, he was sentenced by both counties to five years in prison, suspended, to be served concurrently. Smith was also ordered to pay court costs and $5,414 in restitution to a Clear Lake business. An additional $1,025 fine was assessed but suspended. Smith must also spend three years' on probation.

On Jan. 29, Smith and another man went onto a property on Hwy. 9 in Manly and cut five catalytic converters off of cars, which Smith later sold for scrap, according to court documents. A warrant for his arrest was issued out of Worth County in March after an investigation by the sheriff's department.

Catalytic converters are stolen and then sold for the valuable rare minerals that can be found in them.

On Feb. 19, Smith attempted to take four more catalytic converters from Charlson Excavating in Clear Lake. A warrant for his arrest by the Clear Lake Police Department was also issued in that case, and it is to Charlson Excavating that Smith has been ordered to pay restitution, though his attorney has filed a motion to reduce it.

On Feb. 25, during a traffic stop in Mason City, Smith was taken into custody for the outstanding warrants and his cell phone was seized. The Mason City Police Department applied for and received a search warrant for the phone and while examining its contents, officers found video files showing Smith committing sex acts on an unconscious person on two occasions.

In total, Smith was charged with two counts of second degree felony theft, and felony second degree criminal mischief, third degree sex abuse, first degree criminal mischief, ongoing criminal conduct, and misdemeanor trespassing and driving while barred.

But letters submitted to the court may have prompted the suspended sentence that came from the plea agreement. One letter from a psychiatrist lauded Smith's recovery, noting he was working and caring for a family member. A second letter from Smith's family and signed by 25 people said he has found a full-time work and was no longer taking any drugs.

