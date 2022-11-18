Mason City man gets suspended sentence for shooting at car

A Mason City man was given a suspended sentence in Cerro Gordo District Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to reckless use of a firearm — bodily injury last month.

According to court records, 39-year-old Dave Obregon will be placed on probation for five years after shooting a rifle out of a silver van at a car behind him just before 9 p.m. July 24. The affidavit states he shot the vehicle several times in an attempt to provoke fear.

The incident took place in the area of 19th Street Southeast and South Massachusetts Avenue in Mason City. Upon arriving, officers identified the parties and vehicles involved. The parties were known to one another prior to the shooting.

Officers found two vehicles had been involved in a dispute that occurred while they were driving on city streets several minutes prior to the shooting. Both vehicles were damaged, one from receiving gunfire and the other as shots were fired from it.

Obregon was originally charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. The charge was later amended to reckless use of a firearm, a class D felony to which Obregon pleaded guilty to and that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison.