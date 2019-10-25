A Mason City man who police say broke into a woman's home, injured her and stole her cell phone has been given a suspended 10-year prison sentence this week.
Joshua James Rinnels, 34, was ordered to serve three to five years of probation.
He also must serve 30 days in jail.
Rinnels was charged in trial information with felony first degree burglary and first-degree theft, as well as misdemeanor domestic abuse assault causing injury - first offense.
Through a plea bargain the first-degree burglary charge was reduced to second-degree burglary and the domestic assault causing injury charge was reduced to domestic assault, according to court documents.
You have free articles remaining.
The first-degree theft charge was lowered to misdemeanor fourth-degree theft.
At about 12:44 a.m. on April 14, police say Rinnels forced his way through the front door of a woman’s residence located on the 600 block of South President Avenue in Mason City.
Rinnels pushed the woman onto the ground and then pushed/threw her outside where he slammed her head against a tree that was located in the front yard, causing a large abrasion on her forehead, a swollen thumb on her right hand and a cut on her left shoulder and ankle, according to court documents.
He also stole her cell phone as she attempted to call 911 for help, Mason City Police said in the criminal complaint.
Rinnels was ordered to pay $815 in fines, plus surcharges and court costs.
He also must pay $800 in victim restitution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.