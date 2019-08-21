A Mason City man who had sexual relations with a 15-year-old was given a deferred judgment this week after pleading guilty to felony third-degree sexual abuse.
Justin Joseph Haubrich, 27, was put on probation for five years and ordered to register as a sex offender.
He also must complete assessments for placements in a sex offender treatment program.
According to court documents, Haubrich had sex with a 15-year-old several times between April 2018 and September 2018.
The sexual acts occurred in Haubrich's home in the 900 block of North Fillmore Avenue, documents state.
Mason City police arrested him on a warrant in November. He pleaded guilty in June.
Haubrich was ordered to pay a $1,000 civil penalty, as well as a $100 surcharge and an additional $250 sex offender civil penalty.
His no-contact order with the victim was extended for five years.
If he meets all the conditions of his probation, no entry of judgement will be made and his court record will be expunged.
