Mason City man gets 10 years in prison for stabbing

A Mason City man who pleaded guilty to stabbing the person whose home he had broken into was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Nicolas Lee Duarte, 22, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to felony willful injury causing serious injury.

Besides the prison term, Duarte must also pay a fine of $1,370.

According to court documents, on June 18, Duarte broke into an apartment on the 400 block of North Madison Avenue in Mason City with Nicholas Dennis Sage, 23. Sage grabbed the apartment resident’s shirt and held them while Duarte stabbed the resident and broke their arm.

Sage initially pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary on Aug. 30, but on Tuesday, signed off on a guilty plea agreement to a reduced charge of misdemeanor accessory after the fact.

He has not yet been assigned a date for sentencing.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

