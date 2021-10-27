 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mason City man gets 10 years in prison for stabbing

A Mason City man who pleaded guilty to stabbing the person whose home he had broken into was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Nicolas Lee Duarte, 22, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to felony willful injury causing serious injury. 

Besides the prison term, Duarte must also pay a fine of $1,370.

Nicolas Lee Duarte

Duarte

According to court documents, on June 18, Duarte broke into an apartment on the 400 block of North Madison Avenue in Mason City with Nicholas Dennis Sage, 23. Sage grabbed the apartment resident’s shirt and held them while Duarte stabbed the resident and broke their arm.

Sage initially pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary on Aug. 30, but on Tuesday, signed off on a guilty plea agreement to a reduced charge of misdemeanor accessory after the fact. 

He has not yet been assigned a date for sentencing.

$1 for 6 months of local news

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Self-driving "Roboats" tested on Amsterdam's canals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News