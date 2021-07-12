 Skip to main content
Mason City man found not competent to stand trial for August shooting
Mason City man found not competent to stand trial for August shooting

A Mason City man has been found not competent to stand trial for allegedly shooting another person in August of last year.

Donavan James Ward

Ward

Donavan James Ward, 20, was found not competent to stand trial for the charges of reckless use of a firearm, a Class C felony, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor, after a competency hearing.

Ward is accused with possessing and shooting a 9 mm handgun at another passenger in the legs while they were both inside a vehicle on Fourth Street Northeast and Hampshire Place on Aug. 10, 2020. The passenger was injured and required hospitalization, according to the criminal complaint.

The court found evidence that the defendant is suffering from a mental disorder that prevents Ward from being a part of the trial proceedings, according to court documents.  He will be committed to an appropriate inpatient treatment facility to restore his competency.

Until Ward is proven competent to stand trial, the proceedings are suspended indefinitely, pending further order from the court.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

