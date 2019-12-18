Mason City man found guilty of stalking

He also approached her car in the YMCA parking lot and asked her why she wouldn't talk to him, at which point she told him to stop bothering her. He then told her he loved her and wanted to work things out, but when she told him no, he walked to the back of her car, opened the passenger door, looked around the interior and told her he would see her later, leaving her shaking and crying, according to the criminal complaint.

The next day, Pete drove through the parking lot at the victim's workplace, then to her home, pulling into the driveway, and honked the horn, despite having been banned from being at her residence by a banning notice served by law enforcement.

That same morning, he had sent an email saying, “I can’t believe what you did with me! I am done with life! FYI you have (a sexually transmitted disease)!!” and left a broken picture frame with a picture of himself and the woman in front of her residence, according to the criminal complaint.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Pete was convicted of third-degree harassment, also against her, in February.

“The biggest problem we have here, Your Honor, is he’s just been obsessive,” Olson said. “He has failed to leave her alone.”