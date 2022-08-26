Mason City man facing arson, theft charges in connection with North End fires

A North Iowa man is looking at numerous felonies after police say he started the fire that damaged a popular North End eatery.

Lil' Robert Vincent Barnes, 25, of Mason City, was charged on Friday of first- and second-degree arson, first- and second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, and ongoing criminal conduct.

Court documents allege on March 17, Barnes broke into LD's Filling Station restaurant at 620 12th Street NE, stealing from the business and starting the building on fire on his way out, causing extensive damage that led to the restaurant to close for repairs.

On March 20, Barnes is said to have entered Coin Laundry Center at 830 12th Street NE on March 20, stole money from a coin machine and lit a fire while occupants were still in the building. On March 25, Barnes apparently removed a coin machine valued at $19,000 from K & R Car Wash, located at 436 12th Street NE, sometimes referred locally as 12th Street Car Wash, which was subsequently found in his home.

Barnes has been in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on unrelated charges since May.