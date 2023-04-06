MATTHEW REZAB
Globe Gazette
A Mason City man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a motorcycle and being in possession of methamphetamine.
Zachary Leroy Jensen
Courtesy of the Cerro Gordo County Jail
According to court records, 32-year-old Zachary Leroy Jensen has been charged with second-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance - third or subsequent offense. Both offenses are class D felonies.
The affidavits state that Jensen was operating a 1979 Honda Twinstar in the 900 block of North Adams Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The VIN was partially removed and the motorcycle was was being operated using a screwdriver. The vehicle was identified using the partial VIN and it matching with a stolen vehicle report from March 3.
A search of Jensen's person then allegedly produced a small plastic baggy containing a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine.
No court date had been set as of Thursday morning.
North Iowa History: Police photos, on the scene
Ashland-Asburn murder
Chief Leo Risacher and murder suspect on December 24, 1948.
Bank robbery in Sheffield
Bank Robbery in Sheffield. September 25, 1948.
Breaking of slot machines
Police Department breaking up slot machines on April 18, 1936.
Breaking of slot machines
Breaking of slot machines taken in raid on April 18, 1936.
Breaking of slot machines 1949
Breaking up slots gambling devices. March 9, 1949.
Mrs. Deyo at station
October 8, 1959. Mrs. Deyo, held on husband's death.
Stolen car in cemetery
Stolen car in cemetery.
Kozy Korner 3
Kozy Korner shooting.
Kozy Korner shooting 6
Kozy Korner shooting
Kozy Korner shooting 7
Kozy Korner shooting
Kozy Korner shooting-1
Fatal shooting at Kozy Korner.
Walt Reindl and stolen property
Detective Walt Reindl and stolen motorcycle parts.
polslots
Sheriff and slot machines, 1 Aug '34.
Strip Bandits
Strip Bandits, no date
Pretty Boy Floyd at McIntire
Pretty Boy FLoyd at McIntire. Photo taken on October 12, 1934.
Pretty Boy Floyd
Booking shots of George "Pretty Boy" Floyd, who some thought hid in Mitchell County for a time.
Babyface Nelson stolen car
Babyface Nelson's stolen car. No date listed but Globe-Gazette article is Sept. 28, 1934.
Good Time Charlie
Jan. 10, 1935. "Good Time Charlie"
footprint
Feb. 28, 1935. Footprint on broken Ray Seney window.
Thornton robbery footprint
Nov. 24, 1942. Sheriff's office, footprints at Thornton, robbery at drug store.
Chapman & Hall in Jail
Garrett Chapman & Earl Hall in jail. Photo taken on February 22, 1935.
Derr murder house
Scene of shooting of wife and self. Photo taken on October 4, 1935. John Derr and wife.
Robbery at Earl Fruit
Robbery at Earl Fruit Store
Liquor confiscated at police station
Liquor confiscated at police station. Photo taken on December 9, 1936.
Wife slayer Govig
Feb. 26, 1937. Mr. O Govig, wife slayer, in city jail
Murder suspect from Corwith
May 27, 1937 murder suspect from Corwith in county jail.
Mattson kidnap suspect
August 20, 1937. Mattson kidnap case suspect
Fatal accident photo
SL Stoltz accident fatality five miles south of Mason City on U.S. 65. Photo taken on August 23, 1937.
Tounsend trial
Nov. 12, 1937. Photos of Tounsend trial. Jury and Mr. Tounsend.
Ventura robbers
Nov. 29, 1937. Two guys in jail who robbed Ventura store.
Shattered bank glass
Shattered glass fascinated visitors at bank. Photo taken on March 12, 1938.
Vandalized car
April 18, 1938. Photo of smashed eggs and car, Sheriff's Office
Man with deputy and Sheriff
Farmer arrested after he threatened to kill members of family. Photo taken on May 6, 1938.
Alfred Winters
June 6, 1938. Alfred Winters and home he wrecked west of MC country club.
Wrecked house.jpg
June 6, 1938. Alfred Winters and home he wrecked west of MC country club.
McWha held by police
Elster McWha held by police here. Photo taken on October 15, 1938.
