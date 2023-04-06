A Mason City man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a motorcycle and being in possession of methamphetamine.

According to court records, 32-year-old Zachary Leroy Jensen has been charged with second-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance - third or subsequent offense. Both offenses are class D felonies.

The affidavits state that Jensen was operating a 1979 Honda Twinstar in the 900 block of North Adams Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The VIN was partially removed and the motorcycle was was being operated using a screwdriver. The vehicle was identified using the partial VIN and it matching with a stolen vehicle report from March 3.

A search of Jensen's person then allegedly produced a small plastic baggy containing a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine.

No court date had been set as of Thursday morning.

