Mason City man faces felony gun charges after leading sheriff's deputy on chase

A Mason City man is a guest of the Cerro Gordo County Jail after police say he tried to elude them when they attempted to pull him over.

According to a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff:

At 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, a Cerro Gordo County deputy tried to stop a Ford F-150 near the intersection of 19th Street Southwest and Monroe Avenue. The driver, Joshua Dale Wilmarth, 37, refused to stop and led police on a chase "well over the posted speed limit," according to the release.

The chase ended at Second Street Northeast and North Pennsylvania Avenue after the truck sustained disabling damage, according to the release.

Wilmarth was taken into custody on a probation violation for a previous domestic abuse assault charge. He was charged with felony felon in possession of a firearm after two guns were found in the truck, misdemeanor interference with official acts and three traffic violations.

The Mason City Police Department assisted with the arrest.

