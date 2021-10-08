Mason City man faces felony charges for fairground thefts

A Mason City man has been charged with several felony charges in connection to break-ins and thefts that occurred at the fairgrounds on Thursday.

Justin Lee Holt, 45, has been charged with four felonies and three aggravated misdemeanors for the burglary and break-ins that occurred at the fairgrounds on Thursday at 7:11 p.m.

According to court documents, Holt allegedly took an international dump truck from the North Iowa Events Center. When Holt left the fairgrounds, Holt ran the truck through the fence and gate to the west as he was leaving. Holt was stopped by a Cerro Gordo County deputy at 300th Street and Hickory Avenue.

Holt, according to a criminal complaint, damaged an ATM machine belonging to Red Line Gaming inside the Olson Building at the North Iowa Events Center. Holt flipped the machine from the floor, striking the wall. The computer on the machine was broke by Holt, which was over $1,500 worth of damage. Holt was charged with criminal mischief for this.

Documents also detail that Holt did break into the North Iowa Speedway and is seen on video pulling on the concession stand doors, entering the beer garden, and breaking the lock off the beer garden door. Holt was charged with burglary for this.

A criminal complaint also says Holt entered the Olsen Building at the fairgrounds and broke off doorknobs, broke a window, disconnected telephone lines, and took an AED from the building.

In all, Holt faces charges of second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft and two counts of third-degree burglary, all class D felonies, as well as third-degree burglary of a motor vehicle, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree attempted burglary, all aggravated misdemeanors.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.