Mason City man faces federal gun charges

A Mason City man now faces federal charges, after a chase through town led sheriff's deputies to find two guns in his truck last October.

Joshua Wilmarth, 37, was indicted by a federal grand jury last week of one felony count of felon in possession of firearms, after felony charges in Cerro Gordo County District Court were elevated, according to court documents filed in US District Court's Northern District of Iowa.

At 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 19, a Cerro Gordo County deputy tried to stop a Ford F-150 near the intersection of 19th Street Southwest and South Monroe Avenue. The driver, Wilmarth, refused to stop, and led police on a chase "well over the posted speed limit," according to a press release issued at the time.

The chase ended at Second Street Northeast and North Pennsylvania Avenue, after the truck sustained disabling damage, according to the release.

Wilmarth was taken into custody on a probation violation for a previous felony domestic abuse assault charge. He was charged in Cerro Gordo County District Court with felon in possession of a firearm after a Ruger handgun and Maverick shotgun were found in the truck, he was also charged with misdemeanor interference with official acts and three traffic violations.

The passenger in the truck told police that Wilmarth was holding on to the Ruger during the pursuit and believed he was going to use it, but that it was malfunctioning, according to court documents.

