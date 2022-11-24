Mason City man convicted of possessing child pornography

Brandon Manning, 41, is facing up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release following any imprisonment. One count of receiving child pornography was dismissed.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the evidence at trial showed Manning possessed thousands of images and videos of child pornography, including pornography of children under the age of 12 years old, on an SD card in a cellphone he attempted to destroy when being served with a search warrant on Jan. 12, and on an internal hard drive for a laptop that was found in his home hidden in his bedroom.