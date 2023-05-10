A Mason City man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted of third-degree kidnapping and domestic abuse charges.

According to court records, 40-year-old Michael Atkins Jr. was originally charged with first-degree kidnapping which carries a life sentence if convicted. The charges were reduced due to a plea agreement.

The charges stem from a December incident in which affidavits state that Atkins held a woman against her will and committed a sex act against her around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 14, 2022, at a residence in Mason City. The affidavits also report that he threatened to kill the victim, threatened to use a firearm and strangled her while committing the sex act.

Atkins is a registered sex offender due to a harassment conviction in 2018. The original charge in that case was third-degree sexual abuse. He also was convicted of domestic abuse in 2017, a drug charge in 2022 and sex offender registration violation last August.

Close Feb. 9, 1936. Blizzard Scenes, Highway Patrol officers. Feb. 19, 1953. Slippery sidewalk. North Iowa History: Winter scenes Feb. 9, 1936. Blizzard Scenes, Highway Patrol officers. Feb. 19, 1953. Slippery sidewalk.