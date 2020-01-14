Mason City man charged with willful injury pleads not guilty

A Mason City man accused of beating a man till he was unconscious with a metal chair leg, pleaded not guilty and will have his jury trial at 1:30 p.m. on March 24.

Travis Kummer, 36, is charged with felony willful injury and submitted his written not guilty plea early Monday morning.

He and the victim were walking together in the 1200 block of Fourth Street Southeast in Mason City on Oct. 14, 2019 when the victim said he was going home.

Kummer then yelled multiple times that he hated the victim, and when the victim turned around to look at Kummer, Kummer punched him in the face, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim tried to walk away from Kummer, but Kummer beat him with a metal chair leg, causing him to lose consciousness and bleed profusely.

The victim had a broken eye socket and a cut lip and needed surgery, according to the complaint.

Kummer is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

