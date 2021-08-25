Mason City man charged with intimidation with a weapon in gun incident

A Mason City man was arrested on Monday after police say he fired a weapon outside at the intersection of Fourth Street Southeast and Illinois Avenue.

Mason City Police responded to a report of a shot being fired at the intersection around 2:10 p.m., according to a press release the department issued late afternoon Wednesday.

According to witnesses, someone fired a gun that struck two cars at the intersection and then fled the scene. The suspect was known to the caller, according to the press release. There were no injuries in the incident.

Officers were later able to locate the suspect car at a local home, according to the release. After securing the area around the home, officers were able to call the suspect out to surrender. Jacob Patterson, 21, was taken into custody without incident.

Patterson has been charged with intimidation with a weapon. The shot that was fired in the incident did not impact Mason City High School or Jefferson Elementary School. Police believe the parties in the shooting are known to one another and there is no ongoing threat to the community at this time.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

