Mason City man charged with intent to deliver methamphetamine

A Mason City man was arrested Tuesday night and charged with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

According to court records, 32-year-old Joshua Lee Noland is facing up to 27 years in prison after allegedly being caught with more than five grams of methamphetamine and stealing a phone.

The affidavit states Noland was served an arrest warrant on a third-degree theft charge at 11:55 p.m. Officers allegedly found the drugs while searching Noland and he admitted the substance to be methamphetamine.

The theft charge stems from a January incident in which Noland allegedly was in possession of an iPhone 13 Pro that was reported stolen in November. The phone was valued at $1,000. Noland allegedly took the phone to an EcoATM at Walmart in Mason City and sold the phone to the kiosk for $90.

No court date has been set for either charge as of Wednesday morning.

