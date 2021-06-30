Mason City man charged with homicide after death of cyclist

A Mason City man has been charged with homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence after a collision that resulted in the death of a cyclist.

Cody William Skiye, 28, has been charged with homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, a Class B felony. Skiye was booked back into Cerro Gordo County Jail on Wednesday with a bond amount set at $25,000.

On June 5, Cerro Gordo County Deputies responded to the 22000 block of Thrush Avenue for a traffic collision involving a bicycle.

The victim was transported to MercyOne North Iowa by the Mason City Fire Department with injuries that required hospitalization. The victim, James Powell, 62, remained in the hospital before he died from his injuries on June 11, according to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

Skiye was operating the 2010 Dodge Ram that was traveling southbound when he struck Powell. Powell's bicycle, also traveling southbound, had proper lighting that was in accordance with the Iowa traffic code.

Skiye was initially arrested for OWI 2nd offense, aggravated misdemeanor, making a false report to law enforcement, no insurance, and operating a motor vehicle too closely to a bicycle.