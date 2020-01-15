Mason City man arrested on unauthorized credit card usage

A Mason City man was arrested Tuesday, accused of using a company credit card multiple times between Sept. 16, 2019, and Dec. 20, 2019 without authorization by the owner or manager.
Jeffrey Frampton, 42, is charged with the Class B felony ongoing criminal conduct and three Class D felonies of unauthorized use of a credit card between $1,000 and $10,000.
Frampton, who worked for the Jiffy Lube on 4th Street Southwest in Mason City, used the company credit card 32 times for a total of $3,622.60 in losses to the business, according to the ongoing criminal conduct criminal complaint.
In September, he spent $79.40 on the card unauthorized; in November, he spent $1,805.91 unauthorized on the card; and in December, he spent $1,737.29 on the card unauthorized, according to the criminal complaints.
Frampton was held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $20,000 bond, but is no longer in custody.
