Mason City man arrested on child sex abuse charges

A Mason City man was arrested Thursday on child sex abuse charges.

On May 5, Mason City officers were called to complete a welfare check on a child at a North Madison Avenue residence, a release from the Mason City Department said. The Iowa Department of Human Services was called in to assist, and a criminal investigation was initiated.

Following that investigation, an arrest warrant was then issued on May 17 for suspect Nathanial Scott Pearce, 35, of Mason City for two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, a class B felony.

Pearce was taken into custody on the arrest warrant on Thursday, May 20 in Shakopee, Minnesota. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

"Following extradition, Pearce will appear before a judge in Cerro Gordo County on the warrant," the release said.

Individuals who have more information about the case are asked to contact Investigator Terrance Prochaska at the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

