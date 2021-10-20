Mason City man arrested in neighborhood gun incident

The moral to this story is be careful when you shout at someone to "slow down."

A Mason City man is a guest of the Cerro Gordo County Jail after police say he threatened someone after driving by their home on the north side.

According to court documents filed on Cerro Gordo District Court:

Spencer Ryan Graves, 32, was driving around the 900 block of 16th Street Northeast just after midnight Wednesday when someone in the neighborhood told police they saw Graves driving fast and yelled "slow down," as they were heading into their home. The witness came back outside when they saw Graves standing on their property. The witness said Graves asked them if they'd thrown something at his car, and would not leave when initially asked. Finally, Graves left the witness' property, stood on a neighbor's driveway and said "I have a loaded firearm pointed at you." When asked to leave that property by the witness, Graves point the weapon at them, and the witness called 911.

After getting a description from the witness, police located Graves driving a red Chrysler 300 near the intersection of 14th Street Northeast and North Hampshire Avenue. Officers saw a loaded Winchester .22-caliber rifle, a loaded CO2 Steel Storm Umbrex gun and additional ammunition in his car.

Based on Graves' behavior and appearance, police conducted sobriety tests, which he failed, and Graves acknowledged he thought he'd been up for three days. A search revealed several baggies of a white substance, as well as some spilled in the pocket of Graves' pants, that police believe was about 13 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Graves is charged with felony intimidation with a dangerous weapon, controlled substance violation, used/expired drug stamp, and misdemeanor operating while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held on $17,300 bond.

