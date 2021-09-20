Mason City man arrested for OWI after three-car crash

A Mason City man who was under the influence was arrested after a three-car crash on Friday night.

Quentyn Leeandre Miller Jr., 57, of Mason City, was arrested Friday after a three-car crash around 7:30 p.m. at 19th Street SW and S. Eisenhower Avenue.

Miller was charged with OWI 2nd offense and with possession of a controlled substance. Mason City Police Lieutenant Mike Lillquist said that he had a very small amount of methamphetamine on him.

Lillquist said that his records show that an ambulance did come to the scene of the crash but did not transport anyone to the hospital.

Miller is currently being held in Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

