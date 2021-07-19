Mason City man arrested for OWI after car accident

A Mason City man was arrested for OWI after a two-vehicle collision in rural Mason City on Friday night.

Kade Levern Hambly, 20, was arrested by Cerro Gordo County deputies and charged with an OWI second offense, driving while revoked, and failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.

Around 9:23 p.m. on July 16, Cerro Gordo County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 265th Street and Ulmus Avenue.

After investigation, deputies found that Hambly entered the roadway from the north without stopping at the stop sign. Hambly’s 2005 Chevrolet Silverado collided with a 1998 Nissan Frontier going east, driven by Eppie Joe Scott Johnson, 27, of Rock Falls.

Shaylin Megan Mcroberts, 24, received minor injuries from the collision and was the passenger in the Frontier. Both Mcroberts and Johnson are being treated at MercyOne North Iowa for minor injuries as a result of the accident.

Hambly admitted to consuming alcohol and failed field sobriety testing. He consented to a certified breath test with a result of .142.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette.

