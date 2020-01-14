Mason City man arrested for hitting officers, stranger

A Mason City man was arrested for repeatedly punching a stranger’s face and hitting police officers while trying to get away late Monday afternoon.

Deleon Spann, 30, is charged with interference of official acts with bodily injury and assault.

He was standing near the victim’s car, but the victim didn’t know Spann so they opened the car door to speak with him, according to the criminal complaint.

Spann then opened the car door further and punched the victim’s face almost 12 times while they were sitting in their vehicle, the criminal complaint said.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance with a complaint of pain and red marks on their face.

When police officers were speaking with Spann, he tried to walk away two times, and after he was stopped the second time he tried to hit the officers, according to the complaint.

He was taken down to the ground, where he continued to resist and refused to comply and was then handcuffed, the complaint said.

Officer David Studer, the officer who filled out the criminal complaint, reported feeling pain and two minor scrape marks on his right hand and pain and swelling on his inner lower lip, which later bruised.

Spann is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

