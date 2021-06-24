Mason City man arrested for burglary, stabbing

A Mason City man has been charged with first-degree burglary for breaking and entering and for stabbing the resident.

Nicolas Lee Duarte, 22, of Mason City, was arrested on June 18 and charged with first degree burglary, which is a Class B felony according to court documents.

Duarte kicked open the door of an apartment on the 400 block of North Madison in Mason City while in possession of a knife, according to documents. Duarte attempted to stab the apartment resident in the chest after he forced his way in. The resident was stabbed in the arm by Duarte, resulting in serious injury.

Duarte is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail with a bond amount set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing has tentatively been set for July 2 at 1:15 p.m.

Duarte was previously arrested in 2020 for smashing windows to multiple Mason City businesses with a sledgehammer; he was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and pleaded guilty to the charges. For those charges, Duarte was sentenced to five years of probation and to make payments for damages.

