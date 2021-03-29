 Skip to main content
Mason City man arrested after Yes Way is burglarized
Mason City man arrested after Yes Way is burglarized

A 26-year-old man is in jail after police say he burglarized a Yes Way in northeast Mason City.

Police responded to an alarm at the gas station at 637 12th St. NE at 1:29 a.m., according to a press release issued by Mason City PD. There, they found the business had been burglarized and notified an employee. While at the crime scene, officers were able to establish a suspect. 

Mason City police cops weblogo

Johnathan Hamilton

Johnathan Hamilton

Johnathon C. Hamilton, of Mason City, was arrested about three hours later with items taken during the burglary, according to the release. He was in a car police had pulled over.

Hamilton is charged with felony third degree burglary and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

