Mason City man arrested after Yes Way is burglarized

A 26-year-old man is in jail after police say he burglarized a Yes Way in northeast Mason City.

Police responded to an alarm at the gas station at 637 12th St. NE at 1:29 a.m., according to a press release issued by Mason City PD. There, they found the business had been burglarized and notified an employee. While at the crime scene, officers were able to establish a suspect.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Johnathon C. Hamilton, of Mason City, was arrested about three hours later with items taken during the burglary, according to the release. He was in a car police had pulled over.

Hamilton is charged with felony third degree burglary and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.