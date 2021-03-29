Mason City man arrested after Yes Way is burglarized

A 26-year-old man is in jail after police say he burglarized a Yes Way in northeast Mason City.
Police responded to an alarm at the gas station at 637 12th St. NE at 1:29 a.m., according to a press release issued by Mason City PD. There, they found the business had been burglarized and notified an employee. While at the crime scene, officers were able to establish a suspect.
Support Local Journalism
Johnathon C. Hamilton, of Mason City, was arrested about three hours later with items taken during the burglary, according to the release. He was in a car police had pulled over.
Hamilton is charged with felony third degree burglary and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jaci Smith
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.