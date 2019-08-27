A Mason City man who officers say had more than $20,000 worth of methamphetamine in two storage lockers has been charged with felony drug dealing.
Mark William Hobbs, 59, was arrested Tuesday after a search warrant was executed on the storage lockers at 630 Sixth Street S.W., according to a statement from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement officers found a pound of suspected methamphetamine with a street value of more than $20,000, a large sum of money and a scale, according to the sheriff's office.
Hobbs was charged with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
You have free articles remaining.
The case is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.
The Mason City Police Department and the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force assisted with the investigation.
Hobbs is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20,000 cash-only bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 6.
In 2005 Hobbs was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty in another drug case involving a meth lab in rural Cerro Gordo County.
He was granted parole in 2008.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.