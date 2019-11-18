A Mason City man was arrested and charged with burglary in the third degree Sunday night after police say he broke into a home on the 10 block of Sunny Circle.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court, Jacob Schmitt, 27, had entered the residence at 9:41 p.m. Sunday.
Officers upon arriving found Schmitt inside with multiple items on him and in a backpack belonging to the homeowner. The complaint did not indicate how police came to be at the residence.
Schmitt was arrested and taken to Cerro Gordo County Jail with a $5,000 bond.
