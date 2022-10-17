Mason City man accused of stealing SUV

A Mason City man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly stealing an SUV somewhere along East State Street earlier that same day.

According to court records, 31-year-old Oliver Jay Morehouse has been charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The affidavit states that Morehouse stole a silver 2014 Dodge Journey SUV around 5:15 a.m. Saturday. The report does not specify how or where Morehouse was arrested. He was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail at 7:41 a.m. the same day.

Morehouse has two prior theft convictions on his record. No court date has been set for Morehouse's initial appearance as of Monday morning.