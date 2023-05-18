MATTHEW REZAB
Globe Gazette
A Mason City man is facing up to 10 years in prison after allegedly stealing a car earlier this week.
Gabriel Niles
Courtesy of the Cerro Gordo Jail
According to court records, 39-year-old Gabriel Michael Niles has been charged with first-degree theft and driving without a license.
The affidavits state that the owner of a 2012 Honda Accord reported the vehicle stolen off the street on May 15. Niles was allegedly caught driving the vehicle around 7:30 p.m. on May 16 on 160th Street north of Rockwell.
The charge is a class C felony because the Accord is valued at more than $10,000. An initial court appearance is scheduled for May 26.
North Iowa History: Demonstration downtown 1972
Demonstration downtown 1972
"Stop bombing today, we want out," one sign reads at the May 12, 1972 protest at 1st and North Federal Avenue.
Demonstration downtown 1972
There were 14 arrests at the May 12, 1972, protest in Mason City.
GLOBE GAZETTE FILE
Demonstration Downtown #4.jpg
May 12th, 1972 Mason City kids demonstrate at 1st and North Federal Avenue. Photo by Globe Gazette
Demonstration downtown #5.jpg
May 12th, 1972 Mason City kids demonstrate at 1st and North Federal Avenue. Photo by Globe Gazette.
Demonstration downtown
May 12, 1972. Mason City kids demonstrate at 1st and North Federal Avenue. Photo by Globe Gazette.
Demonstration downtown #7.jpg
May 12th, 1972 Mason City kids demonstrate at 1st and North Federal Avenue. Photo by Globe Gazette
Demonstration downtown #8.jpg
May 12th, 1972 Mason City kids demonstrate at 1st and North Federal Avenue. Photo by Globe Gazette.
Demonstration downtown #9.jpg
May 12th, 1972 Mason City kids demonstrate at 1st and North Federal Avenue. Photo by Globe Gazette
Demonstration downtown #10.jpg
May 12th, 1972 Mason City kids demonstate at 1st and North Federal Avenue. Photo by Globe Gazette
Demonstration downtown #11.jpg
On May 12, 1972, Mason City young people demonstrate at 1st and North Federal Avenue.
GLOBE GAZETTE FILE
Demonstration downtown #12.jpg
May 12th, 1972 Mason City kids demonstrate at 1st and North Federal Avenue. Photo by Globe Gazette
Demonstration downtown.jpg
May 12th, 1972 Mason City kids demonstrate. Sit in Federal and 1st. 14 arrests. "Stop bombing today," the sign on the right reads.
