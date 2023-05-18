A Mason City man is facing up to 10 years in prison after allegedly stealing a car earlier this week.

According to court records, 39-year-old Gabriel Michael Niles has been charged with first-degree theft and driving without a license.

The affidavits state that the owner of a 2012 Honda Accord reported the vehicle stolen off the street on May 15. Niles was allegedly caught driving the vehicle around 7:30 p.m. on May 16 on 160th Street north of Rockwell.

The charge is a class C felony because the Accord is valued at more than $10,000. An initial court appearance is scheduled for May 26.

