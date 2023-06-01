A Mason City man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly being caught with more than five grams of methamphetamine, baggies and a scale.

According to court records, 44-year-old Matthew Glen Parcel is facing up to 25 years in prison for a intent to deliver.

The affidavit states that the drugs and paraphernalia were found at Parcel's residence around 2:45 p.m.

Parcel has other drug crime convictions and another drug case pending out of Chickasaw County.

An initial court appearance is scheduled for June 9.

